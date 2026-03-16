Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether National Storage Affiliates Trust is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating National Storage Affiliates (NYSE: NSA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Public Storage.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, National Storage Affiliates stockholders will receive 0.14 of a share of PSA common stock or partnership units for each NSA share or unit they own, representing a total consideration of $41.68 per share based on PSA's closing share price on March 13, 2026.

National Storage Affiliates insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for National Storage Affiliates by imposing a significant penalty if National Storage Affiliates accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the National Storage Affiliates board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP