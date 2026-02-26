Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether NCR Atleos Corporation is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating NCR Atleos (NYSE: NATL) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Brink's Company.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, NCR Atleos stockholders will receive $30.00 in cash and 0.1574 shares of Brink's common stock for each share owned, representing an implied value of $50.40 per share based on Brink's February 25, 2026 closing price of $129.58.

NCR Atleos insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for NCR Atleos by imposing a significant penalty if NCR Atleos accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the NCR Atleos board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

