Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether NCR Atleos Corporation is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating NCR Atleos (NYSE: NATL) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Brink's Company.

In the transaction, NCR Atleos stockholders will receive $30.00 in cash and 0.1574 shares of Brink's common stock for each share owned, representing an implied value of $50.40 per share based on Brink's February 25, 2026 closing price of $129.58.

NCR Atleos insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for NCR Atleos by imposing a significant penalty if NCR Atleos accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the NCR Atleos board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

