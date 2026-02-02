Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Northfield Bancorp Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Northfield (NASDAQ: NFBK) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Columbia Financial.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Northfield stockholders will receive either shares of the new holding company or cash, based on an independent valuation. If the valuation is less than $2.3 billion, shareholders will receive either 1.425 shares or $14.25 in cash. If the valuation ranges from $2.3 billion to $2.6 billion, the consideration increases to 1.450 shares or $14.50 in cash. For valuations of $2.6 billion or higher, shareholders will receive 1.465 shares or $14.65 in cash. No more than 30% of outstanding Northfield shares may be converted to cash.

Northfield insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Northfield by imposing a significant penalty if Northfield accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Northfield board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP