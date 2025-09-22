Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Premier Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating Premier (Nasdaq: PINC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Patient Square Capital.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Shareholders of Premier will receive $28.25 per share in a transaction valued at $2.6 billion. Premier insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Premier by imposing a significant penalty if Premier accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Premier board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & Fruchter LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP