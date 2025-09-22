Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Semler Scientific Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

Ademi LLP

Sep 22, 2025, 13:40 ET

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating Semler Scientific (Nasdaq: SMLR) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Strive.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Shareholders of Semler Scientific will receive 21.05 Class A common shares of Strive equivalent to about $90.52 per share, based on trading prices as of September 19, 2025. Semler Scientific insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Semler Scientific by imposing a significant penalty if Semler Scientific accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Semler Scientific board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & Fruchter LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

