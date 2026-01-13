Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Sun Country (NASDAQ: SNCY) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Allegiant Travel.

In the transaction, Sun Country stockholders will be entitled to receive 0.1557 shares of Allegiant Travel common stock and $4.10 in cash for each Sun Country share owned at an implied value of $18.89 per Sun Country share. he transaction values Sun Country at approximately $1.5 billion, inclusive of $0.4 billion of Sun Country's net debt. Upon closing, Allegiant and Sun Country shareholders will own approximately 67% and 33%, respectively, of the combined company Sun Country insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Sun Country by imposing a significant penalty if Sun Country accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Sun Country board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

