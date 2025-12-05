Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating Synchronoss (NASDAQ: SNCR) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Lumine Group.

In the transaction, Synchronoss shareholders will receive $9.00 per share, representing an enterprise value of approximately $258.4 million.

In the transaction, Synchronoss shareholders will receive $9.00 per share, representing an enterprise value of approximately $258.4 million. Synchronoss insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Synchronoss by imposing a significant penalty if Synchronoss accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Synchronoss board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

