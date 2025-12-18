Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Two Harbors Investment Corp. is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating TWO (NYSE: TWO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with UWM Holdings Corporation.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, TWO shareholders will receive 2.3328 shares of UWMC Class A Common Stock for each share of TWO common stock. This represents an $11.94 per share value based on UWMC's closing price as of December 16, 2025. Upon completion of the transaction, UWM shareholders will own approximately 87% of the combined company on a pro forma fully diluted basis, while TWO shareholders will own approximately 13%.

TWO insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for TWO by imposing a significant penalty if TWO accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the TWO board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & Fruchter LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP