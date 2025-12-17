Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether United Security Bancshares is obtaining a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating United Security Bancshares (Nasdaq: UBFO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Community West Bancshares.

In the transaction, United Security Bancshares shareholders will receive 0.4520 shares of Community West Bancshares common stock for each share they own. Based on Community West Bancshares' closing price of $24.06 on December 16, 2025, the transaction values United Security Bancshares at $10.88 per share. United Security Bancshares insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for United Security Bancshares by imposing a significant penalty if United Security Bancshares accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the United Security Bancshares board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

