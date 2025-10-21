Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Veritex Holdings, Inc. is obtained a Fair Price for its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --The Ademi Firm is investigating Veritex (NASDAQ: VBTX) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its completed transaction with Huntington (NASDAQ: HBAN).

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, shareholders of Veritex received 1.95 shares for each outstanding share of Veritex. Veritex insiders received substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limited competing transactions for Veritex and the transaction documents may have contained misrepresentations and omissions. We are investigating the conduct of the Veritex board of directors, and whether they fulfilled their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

