SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Officers and Directors Face Shareholder Investigation for Potential Wrongdoing

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

19 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating potential derivative claims on behalf of shareholders of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) relating to the company's huge earnings shortfall announced in February 2022.

On November 6, 2023, Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York issued a report and recommendation to deny in part a motion to dismiss a class action complaint filed against Vertiv and certain of its current and former executive officers, relating to allegations that the defendants intentionally misstated the company's projected 2021 profits. The defendants have objected to Magistrate Judge Wang's report and recommendation, and a final decision has not issued.

Vertiv produces and services digital infrastructure and data centers for large enterprise customers. According to the plaintiffs, between February 24, 2021 and February 22, 2022, Vertiv falsely touted its ability to meaningfully offset rising inflationary pressures, projecting 2021 adjusted operating profit as high as between $590 million and $610 million. When the company disclosed the truth on February 23, 2022 that it had missed 2021 projected annual adjusted operating income by $82 million, Vertiv's stock price plummeted 37% in a single day.

The Schubert Firm is investigating potential wrongdoing by Vertiv's directors and officers in connection with these allegations.

If you own stock in Vertiv Holdings Co and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/vertiv.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

