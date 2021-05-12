SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CHMA, PFOH, MNR, and PTON Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Amryt Pharma plc ("Amryt"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CHMA stockholders will receive 0.396 Amryt American Depositary Shares ("ADS"), each representing five Amryt ordinary shares, for each CHMA share that they own, representing implied consideration of $4.32 based upon Amryt's ADS's May 11, 2021 closing price of $10.90. If you own CHMA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/chma/

Perpetual Federal Savings Bank (OTC: PFOH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Perpetual Federal Savings Bank (OTC: PFOH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. ("FMAO"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PFOH shareholders will elect to receive either 1.7766 shares of FMAO stock or $41.20 in cash for each share of PFOH common stock that they hold, subject to adjustment based upon 1,833,999 shares of FMAO to be issued in the merger. If you own PFOH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/pfoh/

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) in connection with the acquisition of the company by Equity Commonwealth ("Equity"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MNR shareholders will receive 0.67 shares of Equity common stock for each MNR share that they own, representing implied consideration of $17.90 based upon Equity's May 11, 2021 closing price of $26.71. If you own MNR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mnr/

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the federal securities laws by the Board of Directors, and certain Company officers of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON), leading to a recall of more than 125,000 treadmills and pausing sales of the equipment after the machines were linked to the death of a child and dozens of other injuries. If you own PTON shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/pton/

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

