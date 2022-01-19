SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds FLMAN, CSLT, MIME, and MCFE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN), in connection with the proposed merger of FLMN with Desert Peak Minerals ("Desert Peak"). Pursuant to the agreement, Desert Peak will become a subsidiary of FLMN's operating partnership ("OpCo"). The combined company will retain FLMN's "Up-C" structure, and Desert Peak's equity holders will receive 235 million shares of Class C common stock, with voting rights in the combined company and a corresponding number of limited partner units representing economic interests in OpCo. If you own FLMN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/flmn

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS), in connection with LAWS' proposed merger with two of LKCM Headwater Investments' ("LKCM Headwater") portfolio companies, TestEquity and Gexpro Services, in an all-stock transaction. LAWS' existing shareholders will own approximately 47% of the combined company, with LKCM Headwater's affiliates owning approximately 78%, up from their current ownership of 48%. If you own LAWS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/laws

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MIME by Permira Advisers LLC. Pursuant to the merger agreement, MIME shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash for each share of MIME common stock that they hold. If you own MIME shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mime

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an investor group led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers LLC, Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, GIC Private Limited, and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. Pursuant to the merger agreement, MCFE shareholders will receive $26.00 in cash for each share of MCFE common stock that they hold. If you own MCFE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mcfe

