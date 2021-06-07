SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds LMNX, BWL-A, JCS, and EBSB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Italian diagnostics group DiaSorin S.p.A. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive only $37.00 per share in cash for each share of LMNX common stock that they hold. If you own LMNX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/lmnx/

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSE: BWL-A)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bowl America Incorporated (NYSE: BWL-A) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Bowlero Corp. Under the terms of the all-cash merger agreement, Bowl America shareholders will receive $8.53 in cash for each share of Bowl America common stock that they hold. If you own BWL-A shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/bwl-a/

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Pineapple Energy, LLC ("Pineapple"). Pursuant to the agreement, JCS and Pineapple will combine through a reverse merger that will result in the combined company trading on the NASDAQ. JCS shareholders are expected to hold approximately 37% of the combined entity. If you own JCS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/jcs/

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBSB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBSB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Independent Bank Corp. ("Independent"). Pursuant to the agreement, EBSB shareholders will receive 0.2750 of a share of Independent common stock for each EBSB share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $22.36 based upon Independent's June 4, 2021 closing price of $81.30. If you own EBSB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/ebsb/

