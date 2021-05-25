SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MLND, COHR, MSGN, and MX Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held clinical-stage oncology company Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the two companies will combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction that will result in one combined entity that will trade publicly on the Nasdaq Capital Market. If you own MLND shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mlnd/

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by II-VI Incorporated ("II-VI"). Under the terms of the agreement, COHR shareholders will receive $220.00 in cash and 0.91 shares of II-VI common stock for each COHR share that they own, representing implied consideration of approximately $280.35 based upon II-VI's May 24, 2021 closing price of $66.32. If you own COHR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cohr/

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. ("MSGE"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MSGN shareholders will receive 0.172 shares of MSGE for each share of MSGN common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $15.91 based upon MSGE's May 24, 2021 closing price of $92.48. If you own MSGN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/msgn/

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Wise Road Capital LTD. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $29.00 per share in cash for each share of MX that they hold. If you own MX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mx/

