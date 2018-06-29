SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE ALERT: INWK FLEX SYMC PPG FLR REPH ORA NWL GOGO; Johnson Fistel Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that class actions have been commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies and herby notifies investors of the following impending deadlines:
|
Lead Plaintiff
|
Company Name
|
Stock Ticker Symbol
|
Deadline
|
Class Period
|
InnerWorkings, Inc.
|
(NASDAQ: INWK)
|
7/9/2018
|
February 27, 2017 and May 7, 2018
|
Flex Ltd.
|
(NASDAQ: FLEX)
|
7/9/2018
|
January 26, 2017 and April 26, 2018
|
Symantec Corporation
|
(NADAQ: SYMC)
|
7/16/2018
|
May 20, 2017 and May 10, 2018
|
PPG Industries, Inc.
|
(NYSE: PPG)
|
7/19/2018
|
April 24, 2017 and May 10, 2018
|
Fluor Corporation
|
(NYSE: FLR)
|
7/24/2018
|
August 14, 2013 and May 3, 2018
|
Recro Pharma, Inc.
|
(NASDAQ: REPH)
|
7/30/2018
|
July 31, 2017 and May 23, 2018
|
Ormat Technologies, Inc.
|
(NYSE: ORA)
|
8/10/2018
|
August 8, 2017 and May 15, 2018
|
Newell Brands Inc.
|
(NYSE: NWL)
|
8/20/2018
|
February 6, 2017 and January 24, 2018
|
Gogo Inc.
|
(NASDAQ: GOGO)
|
8/27/2018
|
February 27, 2017 and May 7, 2018
If you purchased shares in any of these companies during the class periods referenced and suffered significant losses and want to learn more about the case or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.
Furthermore, if you have held shares continuously in any of these companies since before the class periods referenced above, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the damage the officers and directors caused it by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.
Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com
