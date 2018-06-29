SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE ALERT: INWK FLEX SYMC PPG FLR REPH ORA NWL GOGO; Johnson Fistel Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that class actions have been commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies and herby notifies investors of the following impending deadlines:



InnerWorkings, Inc.

(NASDAQ: INWK)

7/9/2018

February 27, 2017 and May 7, 2018

Flex Ltd.

(NASDAQ: FLEX)

7/9/2018

January 26, 2017 and April 26, 2018

Symantec Corporation

(NADAQ: SYMC)

7/16/2018

May 20, 2017 and May 10, 2018

PPG Industries, Inc.

(NYSE: PPG)

7/19/2018

April 24, 2017 and May 10, 2018

Fluor Corporation

(NYSE: FLR)

7/24/2018

August 14, 2013 and May 3, 2018

Recro Pharma, Inc.

(NASDAQ: REPH)

7/30/2018

July 31, 2017 and May 23, 2018

Ormat Technologies, Inc.

(NYSE: ORA)

8/10/2018

August 8, 2017 and May 15, 2018

Newell Brands Inc.

(NYSE: NWL)

8/20/2018

February 6, 2017 and January 24, 2018

Gogo Inc. 

(NASDAQ: GOGO)

8/27/2018

February 27, 2017 and May 7, 2018

If you purchased shares in any of these companies during the class periods referenced and suffered significant losses and want to learn more about the case or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Furthermore, if you have held shares continuously in any of these companies since before the class periods referenced above, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the damage the officers and directors caused it by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

 

