SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE ALERT: INWK FLEX SYMC PPG FLR REPH ORA NWL GOGO; Johnson Fistel Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines





Lead Plaintiff

Company Name Stock Ticker Symbol Deadline Class Period InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) 7/9/2018 February 27, 2017 and May 7, 2018 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) 7/9/2018 January 26, 2017 and April 26, 2018 Symantec Corporation (NADAQ: SYMC) 7/16/2018 May 20, 2017 and May 10, 2018 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) 7/19/2018 April 24, 2017 and May 10, 2018 Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) 7/24/2018 August 14, 2013 and May 3, 2018 Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) 7/30/2018 July 31, 2017 and May 23, 2018 Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) 8/10/2018 August 8, 2017 and May 15, 2018 Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) 8/20/2018 February 6, 2017 and January 24, 2018 Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) 8/27/2018 February 27, 2017 and May 7, 2018

If you purchased shares in any of these companies during the class periods referenced and suffered significant losses and want to learn more about the case or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Furthermore, if you have held shares continuously in any of these companies since before the class periods referenced above, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the damage the officers and directors caused it by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-deadline-alert-inwk-flex-symc-ppg-flr-reph-ora-nwl-gogo-johnson-fistel-reminds-investors-of-important-class-action-deadlines-300674971.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Related Links

http://www.johnsonfistel.com

