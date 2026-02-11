SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Kyndryl Holdings

On February 9, 2026, Kyndryl disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that its Audit Committee is reviewing the Company's cash management practices, related disclosures (including regarding the drivers of the Company's adjusted free cash flow metric), and the efficacy of its internal control over financial reporting following the Company's receipt of voluntary document requests from the SEC's Division of Enforcement.

Kyndryl further disclosed that it expects to report material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting for multiple reporting periods. The Company also stated that its previously issued assessment of internal control over financial reporting and its independent auditor's opinion included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 should no longer be relied upon.

In addition, Kyndryl announced the immediate departures of its Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel and filed a Form NT 10-Q indicating that it would delay the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Following these disclosures, Kyndryl's stock price declined approximately 50% on February 9, 2026.

To learn more about the Kyndryl Holdings investigation, go to www.faruqilaw.com/KD or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP