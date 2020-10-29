SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating the Following Companies; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - ELY, XLNX, WTRE, IPHI

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Topgolf Entertainment Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Callaway will issue approximately 90 million shares of common stock to Topgolf shareholders. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/callaway-golf-company-ely-stock-merger-topgolf/.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock for each share of Xilinx common stock. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options : https://halpersadeh.com/actions/xilinx-inc-xlnx-stock-merger-amd/.

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Arch Capital Group Ltd. for $31.10 per share. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/watford-holdings-ltd-wtre-stock-merger-arch-capital/.

Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for $66.00 in cash and 2.323 shares of stock of the combined company for each Inphi share. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/inphi-corporation-iphi-stock-merger-marvell/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

