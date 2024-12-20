SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

News provided by

Kaskela Law LLC

Dec 20, 2024, 10:54 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it has commenced an investigation into Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

Click here for additional information: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/douglas-elliman/

Since January 2022, shares of Douglas Elliman's stock have declined in value from a trading price of over $10.00 per share to a current trading price of less than $2.00 per share, a decline of over 80% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Douglas Elliman and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the company's shareholders in connection with recent corporate actions.

Douglas Elliman shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.  Alternatively, investors may submit their information to the firm by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/douglas-elliman/

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
([email protected])
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
([email protected])
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 229 – 0750
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. 

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPO) and Encourages CMPO Investors to Contact the Firm

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPO) and Encourages CMPO Investors to Contact the Firm

Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPO) on behalf of the company's current shareholders. Additional...
BUYOUT INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) Buyout and Encourages CTV Shareholders to Contact the Firm

BUYOUT INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) Buyout and Encourages CTV Shareholders to Contact the Firm

Kaskela Law LLC announces that it has commenced a shareholder investigation into the recently announced proposed buyout of Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV)...
More Releases From This Source