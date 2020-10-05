SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (LCA) and Encourages LCA Stockholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. ("Landcadia") (NASDAQ: LCA) on behalf of the company's stockholders.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Landcadia and the company's officers and/or directors violated the securities laws in connection with Landcadia's agreement to acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc., and whether Landcadia stockholders are receiving all material information in connection with the proposed transaction.

Landcadia stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of the company's stock prior to June 29, 2020 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at [email protected] or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/landcadia/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

