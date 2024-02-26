SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates CALB, AVRO, GLT, FREE

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB)'s sale to Southern California Bancorp for 1.590 shares of Southern California common stock for each share of California BanCorp common stock. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, California BanCorp shareholders will own approximately 42.9% of the outstanding shares of the combined company. If you are a California BanCorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO)'s merger with Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, pre-merger AVROBIO shareholders are expected to own approximately 22.3% of the combined company. If you are an AVROBIO shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT)'s merger with Berry Global Group, Inc.'s Health, Hygiene and Specialties segment to include its Global Nonwovens and Films business. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Glatfelter shareholders will own 10% of the combined company. If you are a Glatfelter shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE)'s sale to affiliates of Sababa Holdings FREE, LLC for $4.875 per share. If you are a Whole Earth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

