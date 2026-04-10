Shareholders who lost money in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

Lead Plaintiff Deadline June 5, 2026

NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Medpace Holdings, Inc. ("Medpace" or the Company") (NASDAQ: MEDP) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Medpace common stock between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors have until June 5, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

According to the filed complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Medpace's backlog cancellation rate. Defendants continuously touted "well-behaved" cancellation rates. Furthermore, Medpace made clear that cancellations were not a result of weak business or a weak funding environment, providing investors with overly positive growth expectations that could not maintain the projected 1.15 book-to-bill ratio.

On February 9, 2026, Medpace issued a press release announcing the Company's fourth quarter 2025 book-to-bill ratio of 1.04, well below the guidance of 1.15.

Following this news, the price of Medpace's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $530.35 per share on February 9, 2026, Medpace's common stock price fell to $446.05 per share on February 10, 2026, a decline of more than 15.9%.

Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP?:

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

Contact:

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SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP