Shareholders who lost money in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMX) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is January 2, 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against CarMax, Inc. ("CarMax" or the "Company") (NYSE: KMX) and certain of its officers for alleged violations of federal securities laws.

Class Period: June 20, 2025 – September 24, 2025 (inclusive)

Key Events:

CarMax and certain executives allegedly violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 .

. The company is accused of misleading investors by overstating its growth prospects.

by overstating its growth prospects. Growth in early FY2026 was allegedly temporary , driven by short-term customer purchases linked to tariff speculation .

, driven by short-term customer purchases linked to . On September 25, 2025 , CarMax revealed disappointing Q2 FY2026 results:

, CarMax revealed disappointing Q2 FY2026 results: Retail unit sales ↓ 5.4%



Comparable store unit sales ↓ 6.3%



Net earnings per diluted share: $0.64 , down from $0.85 a year earlier

, down from a year earlier Following this announcement, CarMax's stock price fell about 20%.

What Are The Next Steps:

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired CarMax securities during the Class Period may move the Court no later than January 2, 2026, to be appointed lead plaintiff.

