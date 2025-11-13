Shareholders who lost money in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is January 5, 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP informs investors in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) ("Inspire") that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of all those who purchased shares between August 6, 2024 and August 4, 2025 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 5, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Allegations

The complaint filed allegesInspire Medical Systems, Inc., and certain company officers or directors engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. The lawsuit centers on whether the company misled investors about the launch and performance of its new Inspire V sleep apnea device.

Background and Disclosure

On August 4, 2025, Inspire disclosed several setbacks affecting the rollout of Inspire V:

Training and Onboarding Delays:

Many centers failed to complete necessary training, contracting, and onboarding steps before purchasing or implanting the device. Billing and Medicare Reimbursement Issues:

Although Inspire V's CPT code was approved for Medicare, billing software updates did not take effect until July 1, delaying claims and reimbursement processing.

→ Many centers continued using the older Inspire IV device. Excess Inventory Problems:

Surplus inventory further hampered the Inspire V rollout.

Because of these issues, Inspire slashed its earnings guidance by more than 80% — from $2.20–$2.30 per share down to $0.40–$0.50 per share.

Reaction

On this news, the price of Inspire's common stock declined more than 32%, from a close of $129.95 per share on August 4, 2025, to close at $87.91 per share on August 5, 2025 wiping out $1.2 billion in market capitalization in a single day of trading. From the Company's Class Period stock price closing high of $216.71 per share on September 23, 2024, Inspire Medical's stock price dropped an astonishing $127.00 per share, or nearly 60%, erasing billions of dollars from the Company's market capitalization.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Investors who suffered losses have until January 5, 2026, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

