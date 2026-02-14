Shareholders who lost money in shares of Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE: PMI) should contact Wolf Haldenstein immediately

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is April 3, 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE: PMI) ("Picard" or the "Company") inclusive on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Picard shares between September 2, 2025 and October 31, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until April 3, 2026, to seek appointments as lead plaintiff.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

The Complaint alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including allegations that:

Picard was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals;

insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; and

Picard's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price.

Investors seeking appointment as Lead Plaintiff may file a motion with the court no later than April 3, 2026.

Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP?:

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

Contact:

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP