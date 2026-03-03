Shareholders who lost money in shares of Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ZYXIQ) should contact Wolf Haldenstein immediately

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is April 21, 2026

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ZYXIQ) ("Zynex" or the "Company") inclusive on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Zynex shares between February 25, 2021 and December 15, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until April 21, 2026, to seek appointments as lead plaintiff.

Core Allegations

The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws based on materially false and misleading statements and omissions. Specifically, it claims:

Excess Product Shipments

Zynex allegedly shipped products (including electrodes) in excess of medical necessity.

Zynex shipped products (including electrodes) in excess of medical necessity.

These excess shipments allegedly inflated reported revenue.

These excess shipments inflated reported revenue.

The billing practices allegedly drew scrutiny from insurers, including Tricare.

The billing practices drew scrutiny from insurers, including Tricare.

An action was filed in California Superior Court by Travelers against Zynex and certain executives, alleging a fraudulent overbilling scheme and seeking more than $23 million in damages and penalties related to hundreds of claims (2018–2023).

An action was filed in California Superior Court by Travelers against Zynex and certain executives, alleging a fraudulent overbilling scheme and seeking more than $23 million in damages and penalties related to hundreds of claims (2018–2023).

Management allegedly prioritized aggressive sales growth over regulatory compliance and failed to maintain strong internal controls.

Management prioritized aggressive sales growth over regulatory compliance and failed to maintain strong internal controls.

The company's reported order growth was allegedly driven by illegal overbilling practices.

The company's reported order growth was driven by illegal overbilling practices.

The company allegedly faced foreseeable risks, including: Removal from insurer networks Federal government penalties

The company faced foreseeable risks, including: Removal from insurer networks Federal government penalties

As a result of the above, defendants' positive public statements about operations and prospects allegedly lacked a reasonable basis.

Investors who suffered losses have until April 21, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

