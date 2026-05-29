Shareholding notification due to cancellation of own shares and announcement of change in the number of shares and votes in Truecaller AB

STOCKHOLM, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting on 22 May 2026, Truecaller AB has cancelled 16,274,926 Class B shares during May 2026 that have been repurchased within the framework of the company's share buy-back program resolved by the Annual General Meeting 23 May 2025. Furthermore, 2,924,288 Class C shares in the company have been converted to Class B shares prior to delivery of Class B shares to participants in the company's share programs.

The company's total holding of own shares after the cancellation and the conversion of Class C shares to Class B shares amounts to 7,850,000 Class B shares with one vote each and 2,089,498 Class C shares with one vote each, which means that Truecaller's own holdings after the cancellation correspond to approximately 2.94 percent of the total number of shares in the company and approximately 1.31 percent of the number of votes in the company.

As of 29 May 2026, the number of shares in the company amounts to a total of 337,515,795, representing a total of 758,569,995 votes, divided into 46,783,800 Class A shares with ten votes each, 288,642,497 Class B shares with one vote each and 2,089,498 Class C shares with one vote each.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 29 08 00

[email protected]

The information in the press release is such that Truecaller AB is required to disclose pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14.30 CEST on 29 May 2026

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for safe and trusted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 500 million active users. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information please visit corporate.truecaller.com

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https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/r/shareholding-notification-due-to-cancellation-of-own-shares-and-announcement-of-change-in-the-number,c4355259

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/4355259/4122590.pdf Truecaller - Pressrelease change in the no of shares - 260529

SOURCE Truecaller AB