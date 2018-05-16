Sharing Economy Leader, Outdoorsy, Hits The Open Road With Major International Expansion

"With Australia and New Zealand being synonymous with outdoor adventures, road trips and beautiful landscapes, this region is the next natural step in our robust global growth plan as we build the world's third lodging category," said Jeff Cavins, co-founder and CEO of Outdoorsy. We also have many Australian and New Zealand customers using our platform in the U.S. and Canada and urged us to bring the marketplace to their homeland. Beyond the Jucy and SpaceShips partnerships, we have hundreds of peer-to-peer RVs listed as well. This growth is yet another proof point that we are tapping into a cross-cultural consumer travel trend focused on the desire for unique experiences over material possessions."

The Experience Economy is set to skyrocket this year with recent studies showing that Americans now prioritize experiences over products or things. The newly announced expansion also more broadly opens the thriving sharing economy to RV, Campervan and Caravan owners in these markets as Outdoorsy continues toward its goal of mobilizing more than 18 million idle recreational vehicles around the globe. In the United States alone, more than 40 million consumers try to rent a recreational vehicle each year with no luck.

Having booked more than 300,000 travel days over the last year alone, while generating more than $130 million USD through the platform, the company's future expansion plans include Germany, France, Italy and the U.K. Other primary reasons for the company's rapid growth include the following:

One-of-a-Kind Outdoor Experiences: Millennials prefer the freedom and variety of the RV lifestyle and increasingly want to travel where home-sharing sites and hotel can't go, such as a remote backroad near picturesque waterfalls or perched high atop a cliff overlooking the Pacific. In fact, 40 percent of Outdoorsy's customer base is under the age of 40.





Connections Bring Happiness: Outdoor experiences allow for disconnections from technology to reconnect with family, friends and self. Sharing and collecting experiences with others have a deeper psychological link to long-term intrinsic happiness than buying and collecting material possessions, according to a recent study by Cornell University . In addition, another recent McKinsey and Company report shows that nearly half of Millennials said they would sell their clothes or furniture to travel more.





Peace-of-Mind: Outdoorsy provides RV owners and renters several safeguards that are included to ensure they are protected. This includes everything from instant insurance, to roadside services to GPS trackers.





Outdoorsy provides RV owners and renters several safeguards that are included to ensure they are protected. This includes everything from instant insurance, to roadside services to GPS trackers. Finding the Ultimate Social Currency: Social media platforms are now the ultimate currency for millions around the globe, especially millennials, as the quest for 'Likes' and 'Views' requires a constant stream of new shareable, unique and engaging content.

The Asia-Pacific region will now have immediate access to Outdoorsy's investments in technology, safety and its fast growing, global community of users. Powered by a state-of-the-art technology platform that has enabled both the world's largest RV enterprises and at-home operators to list and rent their vehicles safely and legally, Outdoorsy offers the first-ever commercial insurance for peer-to-peer RV rentals in North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Outdoorsy also recently announced at the beginning of the year that it raised $25 million in Series B funding led by Aviva Ventures and Altos Ventures. The Series B funding is helping to expand the company's sales and marketing efforts, broaden its geographic footprint and grow its engineering and product teams.

About Outdoorsy

Headquartered in Austin, Texas with additional offices in the United States and Canada, Outdoorsy is the world's largest and most trusted, on-demand marketplace for recreational vehicles, with hundreds of thousands of rental days and the fastest growing global fleet of unique outdoor vehicles. Outdoorsy provides a gateway to the experiences economy by mobilizing the over 18 million idle RVs around the world, ensuring everyone has the access, choice and opportunity to safely enjoy outdoor recreational vehicle travel while empowering RV owners to realize life changing financial benefits. From finding a house-on-wheels to adventure-equipment-you-can-sleep-in to SUVs with roof tents and all the equipment you need during the trip, Outdoorsy is the broadest range platform for outdoor accommodations and experiences. You can find us at http://www.outdoorsy.com and come along for the ride on Outdoorsy's unique RV-loving Never Idle Travel Journal.

