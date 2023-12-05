Sharing Green and Low-Carbon Development Experience with the World: Shenzhen's Climate Action Showcased at China Pavilion

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of December 5th (local time), the Shenzhen Session at China Pavilion during the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) was held in the Expo City of Dubai.

The Shenzhen Session was jointly guided by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People's Republic of China and the People's Government of Shenzhen Municipality, and was hosted by the Ecology Environment Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, presenting Shenzhen's latest initiatives and achievements in addressing climate change to the world and promoting international communications and cooperation in the field of green and low-carbon development.

On the session, Zhao Yingmin, Vice Minister of Ecology and Environment of the People's Republic of China, Ian Tout, Manager at Communications and Engagement Division of UN Framework Convention on Climate Change , Søren E. Lütken, Senior Economist of UN Environment Programme and Zhang Xuefan, Director-General of the Party Committee of Ecology Environment Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality delivered speeches.

Shenzhen's Annual Green Achievements Released

The National Center for Climate Change Strategy and International Cooperation released the Research Report on Low Carbon Transformation and Development of Emerging Industries in Shenzhen, the Ecology Environment Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality released the White Paper on Responding to Climate Change in Shenzhen and Tencent launched "TanLIVE Global" -Empowering Climate Tech Ecosystem.

Notably, the White Paper on Responding to Climate Change in Shenzhen comprehensively summarizes the progress made by Shenzhen in tackling climate change since the 13th Five Year Plan, hoping to offer Shenzhen's best practice to global climate change action.

Shenzhen's Top Ten Green and Low-Carbon Cases of 2023 Unveiled

Enterprise cases from BYD, Shenzhen Energy Group, Shenzhen DAS Intellitech, Shenzhen Grandsun Electronic, SF Holding, Shenzhen Metro Group, CR Power Shenshan Company, Shenzhen Lumi United Technology, Shenzhen DeCarbon Technology, and Shenzhen Shenzhentong were awarded Shenzhen's Top Ten Green and Low-Carbon Cases of 2023. These cases encompass a wide range of sectors, including low-carbon transportation, green building, smart manufacturing, industrial park management, modern logistics, smart homes, and energy conservation and environmental protection, standing out the major role of Shenzhen's enterprises in green and low-carbon innovation.

Keynote Speakers Remarked on Pioneering Practices

Wang Shi, Chairman of Vanke Public Welfare Foundation, Cassie Sutherland, Managing Director of Climate Solutions and Networks of C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, Liu Bang, Chairman of Shenzhen DAS Intellitech and Cheng Huiming, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and other experts and representatives from international organizations, industries, and consulting institutes shared views and insights on global low-carbon development pattern and future trends and Shenzhen's pathway to advance.

A Head Start on Actions, Practices, Measures, and Innovations

Wang Dong, Professor and Doctoral Supervisor of Harbin Institute of Technology (Shenzhen) hosted a high-level dialogue and sparked a brainstorming discussion. Dialogue guests Kobie Brand, ICLEI Deputy Secretary General and Regional Director of ICLEI Africa Secretariat, Liang Rui, Vice President of Sunwoda Electronic, Li Xia, CEO of Shenzhen Solar Run Energy, Sun Lili, Co-founder Vice President of Mangrove Foundation, and Yao Shu, BYD Middle East Africa Sales Director discussed how to achieve green development goals based on "A Head Start on Actions, Practices, Measures, and Innovations" and how different sectors in Shenzhen to leverage digitalization and greenization for a green, low-carbon and high-quality development .

