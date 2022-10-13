Shark Tank Funded Business Scoops Two New York Product Design Awards

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenjiLock, the company founded by Robbie Cabral, has won two prestigious NY Product Design Awards. Its fingerprint bike lock and fingerprint padlock were selected as the winner in two awards categories – Bicycles and Bicycles Accessories and Digital Devices & Technologies – Accessible Technology.

Winner at the 2022 NY Product Design Awards in the Bicycles & Bicycle Accessories Locks category, the BenjiLock Fingerprint Bike Lock is the first device of its kind to personalize the security of one's bicycle with hybrid technology by using a simple fingerprint. The BenjiLock Fingerprint Padlock was among Dotdash Meredith's The Spruce Top 8 Best Locks for 2022. On top of this accolade - BenjiLock was chosen as the Best Fingerprint Lock for 2022.

The company first shot to fame when inventor and founder, Robbie Cabral, appeared on Shark Tank, where the company won investment from Kevin O'Leary. Cabral, an immigrant originally from the Dominican Republic, couldn't be more delighted at the recognition his products are receiving. He told us, "I'm incredibly proud of my heritage and am grateful for the amazing opportunities immigrants such as myself receive when coming to America. Receiving these awards couldn't have been timed more perfectly. It's Hispanic Heritage Month, and this is a fitting way to celebrate the occasion and to reflect on the journey I've been on so far."

As a company, BenjiLock is bringing TSA-approved locks and fusing them with additional security technologies to give professional-grade protection to everyday consumers. The award-winning fingerprint bike lock and fingerprint padlock unite a traditional item with forward-thinking digital technology, giving bike owners peace of mind that their pride and joy can be secured in a hybrid way – fingerprint and key.

Although titled the New York Design Awards, the competition received entries from companies across the globe. Additionally, entrants were put through a rigorous judging process, with 17 jurors from 14 countries assessing each product thoroughly before ruling on prize winners.

Thomas Brandt, a spokesperson for the International Awards Association (IAA), remarked, "While the world is adapting to the times that we are in, the unfaltering will and discipline shown by these professionals - were truly awe-inspiring. Robbie Cabral and BenjiLock certainly demonstrated such excellence."

It was a proud moment for BenjiLock to be recognized at such a prestigious event. "Our technology keeps getting recognized," Cabral exclaimed, "to be up against companies from across the globe, and to emerge victorious, shows the true potential for BenjiLock. Many countries selected the fingerprint bike lock and fingerprint padlock as their winners, proving a global need for our inventions – it's fascinating!"

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined the personal security experience through hybrid technology with the consumer in mind. Featured on ABC's hit show Shark Tank, Robbie Cabral landed Kevin O'Leary as an investor with a 15% equity stake in the company, catapulting BenjiLock's potential and success by securing a licensing partnership with Hampton Products International, the leader in security and hardware innovations and makers of BRINKS locks. Through this strategic partnership, BenjiLock was able to utilize the 30+ years of experience of Hampton Products International to further its production and manufacturing, escalating the brand to unprecedented levels. Today, BenjiLock's fingerprint technology is expanding into a portfolio of products, including an upcoming line of bike locks, next-generation of padlocks, drawer closets, and cabinet locks, as well as a brand new line of smart home door locks.

