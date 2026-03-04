Shark Tank's Daymond John Joins 2026 Grants Program as Jobber Commits Additional $1 Million to Power Blue Collar Entrepreneurship

The 2026 Grants program will recognize standout home service businesses, including a $100,000 top award

TORONTO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of software for blue collar businesses, today announced the launch of the 2026 Jobber Grants program, opening applications for its largest grant year yet. Now in its sixth year, the program recognizes standout home and commercial service and skilled-trades businesses across the U.S. and Canada and helps fuel their next stage of growth. Business owners at any stage, from early momentum to established operators, are encouraged to apply at jobber.com/grants .

Jobber Grants 2026 (CNW Group/Jobber)

This year, Jobber Grants will award a quarter of a million dollars to nine outstanding home service businesses, including a $100,000 grand prize for one high-impact recipient poised to scale, innovate, and lead their market. The 2026 program also marks the first year of Jobber's expanded commitment to invest an additional $1 million in grants to fuel blue collar business growth and innovation.

Daymond John Joins to Back the Next Blue Collar Standout

Joining the program this year is renowned entrepreneur, investor, and "Shark Tank" star Daymond John, who will join Jobber in selecting and recognizing recipients.

New this year, every 2026 recipient will be invited to an exclusive, all-expenses-paid business retreat with dedicated, up-close access to Daymond. Built around operational excellence, next-level leadership, and sustainable scaling, this immersive experience goes far beyond funding. Recipients will gain hands-on insights, practical growth strategies, and a powerful community of ambitious peers, leaving energized, better connected, and fully equipped to scale smarter and faster than ever before.

"Blue collar businesses are built on skill, grit, and real value creation," said John. "This is one of the most exciting opportunities in entrepreneurship today. These owners are already creating jobs, solving real problems, and building lasting wealth in their communities. I'm proud to partner with Jobber to recognize their impact and invest in their continued growth."

"We work with hundreds of thousands of home service pros, and admire the drive and determination we see them bring to their businesses every day," said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. "Jobber Grants is about more than money—it's about fueling entrepreneurial ambition. We're giving great people capital, mentorship, and a little boost that I hope helps them grow faster, build more resilient businesses, and lead in the era of blue collar millionaires."

Real Growth in Action

Since launching, Jobber Grants has awarded more than 100 grants totaling nearly $1 million, enabling recipients to purchase equipment, expand teams, invest in technology and marketing, and launch new services that drive long-term growth.

Mason Hembree, owner of Hembree Window Cleaning Ltd in Centennial, Colorado, used his 2025 Jobber Grants funds to invest in a lift and trailer that significantly expanded operational capacity. The equipment upgrade enabled Hembree to hire two new employees and scale into higher-margin seasonal services, generating $100,000 in holiday season revenue, a six-figure expansion driven by increased production capability.

"The grant allowed us to move faster than we could have on our own," said Mason. "With the right equipment and team in place, we were able to scale quickly and take on more complex projects."

2025 Jobber Grants recipient Lauren and Josh Martin of Seaside Plumbing in Bishop, Maryland, used their funds to accelerate structured workforce development across their growing plumbing business. Since receiving the funding, nine apprentices have graduated from their in-house training program, and more than 20 technicians and managers have completed advanced leadership development. The Martins also participated in 13 recruiting events, reaching over 800 students and job seekers to strengthen their hiring pipeline.

"The grant gave us the ability to double down on growing talent from within," said Lauren. "It allowed us to scale our team intentionally and invest in long-term growth."

Home service businesses across landscaping, plumbing, HVAC, roofing, cleaning, tree care, and more are encouraged to apply. The application process is designed to be simple and accessible for busy entrepreneurs.

Applications are open now through June 11, 2026. Recipients will be announced later this year. To learn more or apply, visit jobber.com/grants .

About Jobber

Jobber is the award-winning platform that puts blue collar first. Built for service pros, Jobber streamlines and automates operations so crews can run more efficiently, increase profitability, and scale with confidence. More than 350,000 service pros in over 50 industries—including landscaping, plumbing, cleaning, and contracting—use Jobber to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. Jobber continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: jobber.com .

