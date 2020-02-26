Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington Partners with Recovery Drink The Plug

Co-Founders of The Plug and brothers, Ray and Justin Kim, saw that there was a growing demand in the U.S. for a hangover solution, but they had yet to find a truly effective recovery product. "We saw this imbalance as an opportunity to bring a proven alternative from Korea and share it with U.S. consumers," said Co-Founder & CEO, Ray Kim. "After spending 8 months traveling back and forth from Los Angeles to perfect the taste, we are confident that we have created a truly superior product that will fill the gap in the U.S. market," said Co-Founder & COO, Justin Kim.

The Plug's proprietary formula took years of research and development using a state of the art distillation process on machinery that was built specifically for the product. Utilizing South Korea's expansive ecological area. Additionally, the ingredient list includes a blend of 13 herbal plants and flowers including DHM (oriental raisin tree), dandelion, and honeysuckle, which work together to support the breakdown of alcohol in the body and help your liver to flush toxins in a speedy fashion.

Harrington's testimonial video about The Plug is scheduled for release across social media platforms, digital channels, and streaming services as well as ThePlugDrink.com and AsSeenOnTV.pro.

"Drink a bottle of The Plug before, during, or after your last drink. To get the best results, I highly recommend taking it within an hour after your last drink," Kevin Harrington reveals in the video. "Want to learn how to make hangovers a thing of the past? Plug in and Welcome to The Plug Life!"

About The Plug:

Founded in 2019 by Ex-Wall Street Investment Banker and Fortune 500 Tech Consultant Brothers, Ray and Justin Kim, The Plug is a direct-to-consumer anti-hangover drink with liver-aiding ingredients designed to support your body's metabolism after consuming alcohol. The Plug is made with a proprietary blend of 13 herbal plants and flowers that help replenish your body, guiding you to a smooth recovery after a night of drinking. For more information on The Plug visit www.theplugdrink.com and find them on Instagram @theplugdrink

About AsSeenOnTV.pro:

Headquartered in South Florida, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand building. Based out of a 25,000+ sq ft, state-of-the-art studio, the company's creative team handles every aspect of production from script to screen to airing. For nearly two decades, AsSeenOnTV.pro's veteran staff of writers, producers, videographers, and editors has amassed more than 50 Telly Awards, thousands of prestigious clients, and over $20 million in television placements.

Contact: Eden Cali

The Co-Op Agency

eden@co-opagency.com

310-734-7834

SOURCE The Plug Drink

Related Links

http://www.theplugdrink.com

