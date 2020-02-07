Sharon L. Klein Named to Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2020

The ranking is a merit-based designation developed by SHOOK Research for advisors with at least seven years of experience. It is based on both qualitative and quantitative data from nominations and in-person interviews. The data is evaluated by an algorithm and considers factors such as revenue trends, assets under management, client experience and industry experience. Forbes received 32,000 nominations this year.

"Sharon's ranking on this prestigious list reaffirms the high-quality of wealth services and the professionalism she brings to her clients every day," said Bill LaFond, Head of Family Wealth Wilmington Trust. "With over 25 years in the wealth management arena, Sharon has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to her work, and it's gratifying to see her honored by Forbes."

Klein is responsible for coordinating the delivery of all Wealth Management services, leading teams of professionals across the areas of planning, trust, investment management, family office, and private banking, to high-net-worth clients in the Eastern United States. She also heads Wilmington Trust's National Matrimonial Advisory Solutions Practice.

A noted expert on family wealth issues, Klein has addressed a number of professional organizations, including the Heckerling Institute on Estate Planning, the New York University Institute on Federal Taxation, the Notre Dame Estate Planning Institute, the Duke University Estate Planning Conference, and the Bloomberg BNA Tax Management Advisory Board.

She is a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel and a member of New York Bankers Association Trust & Investment Division Executive Committee, The Rockefeller University Committee on Trust and Estate Gift Plans, the Professional Advisory Council of the Anti-Defamation League, the Estates, Gifts and Trusts Advisory Board for The Bureau of National Affairs, and the Thomson Reuters Trusts & Estates Advisory Board. Klein is Chair of the Domestic Relations Committee of Trusts & Estates magazine, where she sits on the Board. She is on the Board of Directors of the American Brain Foundation, and a member of its Finance Committee. Klein was also recently named as an Accredited Estate Planner by the National Association of Estate Planners and Councils.

For more information about this designation, please visit https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/#a033ed9291d1.

