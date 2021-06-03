Sharon L. Klein Named to Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors 2021

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust announced today that Sharon L. Klein, president, Family Wealth, Eastern U.S. Region, head of National Matrimonial/Divorce Advisory Practice, has been named to the Forbes 2021 Top Women Wealth Advisors list, an annual designation that recognizes the top women advisors in wealth management across the United States. Sharon is featured this year in the top 100 advisors and was previously featured on the 2020 list as well.

The Forbes ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on both qualitative and quantitative data from nominations and in-person interviews. This selection of the top advisors from thousands of candidates across the country was based on factors such as revenue trends, assets under management, client experience, and industry expertise. Sharon was previously honored on Forbes 2021 list for Best-In-State for Top New York City High-Net-Worth Advisors, 2020 lists for Top Women Wealth Advisors in the U.S., Top New York City High-Net-Worth Advisors, Working Mother Top U.S. Wealth Advisors, and Crain's 2020 inaugural list of the Most Notable Women in Financial Advice.

"Sharon's recognition on this prestigious list for the second year in a row is well deserved. We are very fortunate to have such a talented professional on our team," said Bill LaFond, area executive for Wilmington Trust. "No one is more capable and more committed to providing clients with the insights and resources necessary to manage their wealth through the many phases of life and help them to weather the ups and downs."

Sharon is responsible for coordinating the delivery of all Wealth Management services, leading teams of professionals across the areas of planning, trust, investment management, family office, and private banking, to high-net-worth clients in the Eastern United States. As head of Wilmington Trust's National Matrimonial/Divorce Advisory Practice, the teams Sharon oversees also collaborate with advisors and their clients to offer a comprehensive set of solutions for those impacted by divorce.

Sharon is a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, a highly selective group of peer-elected trust and estate attorneys in the U.S. and abroad who have demonstrated the highest levels of integrity, commitment to the profession, and competence as counselors. She is a member of The New York Bankers Association Trust & Investment Division Executive Committee, The Rockefeller University Committee on Trust and Estate Gift Plans, the Professional Advisory Council of the Anti-Defamation League, the Estates, Gifts and Trusts Advisory Board for The Bureau of National Affairs, and the Thomson Reuters Trusts & Estates Advisory Board. Sharon is chair of the Domestic Relations Committee of Trusts & Estates magazine, where she sits on the board. Sharon is a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst and has been selected as an Accredited Estate Planner by the National Association of Estate Planners and Councils. Sharon will be inducted into the Estate Planning Hall of Fame in 2021.

For more information about this designation, please visit Forbes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maya Dillon, Head of Communications, Wilmington Trust, (212) 415-0557, [email protected].

Wilmington Trust is a registered service mark used in connection with various fiduciary and non-fiduciary services offered by certain subsidiaries of M&T Bank Corporation including, but not limited to, Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank), Wilmington Trust Company (WTC) operating in Delaware only, Wilmington Trust, N.A. (WTNA), Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. (WTIA), Wilmington Funds Management Corporation (WFMC), and Wilmington Trust Investment Management, LLC (WTIM). Such services include trustee, custodial, agency, investment management, and other services. International corporate and institutional services are offered through M&T Bank Corporation's international subsidiaries. Loans, credit cards, retail and business deposits, and other business and personal banking services and products are offered by M&T Bank, member FDIC.

This is for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer, recommendation or solicitation for the sale of any financial profit or service or as a determination that any investment strategy is suitable for a specific investor. Investors should seek financial advice regarding the suitability of any investment strategy based on their objectives, financial situations, and particular needs. Investing involves risk and you may incur a profit or a loss. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful. Wilmington Trust is not authorized to and does not provide legal, accounting or tax advice.

SOURCE Wilmington Trust