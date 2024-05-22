Wilmington Trust's Brad Weingart Named to Forbes 2024 List

Included on Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisor for Pennsylvania

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust today announced that Senior Wealth Advisor Brad Weingart has been named to Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisor list for Pennsylvania for 2024.

These annual rankings showcase the top U.S. wealth advisors, and Forbes has frequently featured Wilmington Trust employees in multiple categories through the years.

"Brad's inclusion on this list is a testament to his commitment to his clients and the impact he has on Wilmington Trust's entire business," said Doris Meister, Wilmington Trust's CEO and Chairman. "We believe this recognition is well-deserved, and his leadership in this critical region and specialty is a significant differentiator for Wilmington Trust."

Weingart provides wealth management advice and solutions to high-net-worth individuals and families in the Philadelphia region. He strives to help his clients work toward meeting their objectives and ultimately transfer their wealth. Developing relationships with his clients helps Weingart assess their needs and create integrated plans. He currently serves as a committee member for the Jewish Community Center in Margate, NJ and has served as trustee and board member for the Jewish Community Foundation in Cherry Hill, NJ.

"I'm thrilled to be included in the company of these other outstanding wealth advisors from all around the country," Weingart said. "It's a gratifying recognition of all the work we do for our clients at Wilmington Trust."

Wilmington Trust's Sharon Klein and Shannon Saltos were also named to other Forbes lists for 2024.

The Forbes rankings developed by SHOOK Research blend qualitative and quantitative evaluation methods. The final rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process, utilizing interviews and financial data to consider factors such as revenue generation and client retention. These rankings aim to assist investors in choosing the right financial advisor, emphasizing best practices, client relationships and industry knowledge.

For more information about Wilmington Trust awards: https://www.wilmingtontrust.com/about-us/awards. For more information about the awards lists, please visit Forbes.com.

