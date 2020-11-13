Sharon L. Klein Named to Working Mother's Top Wealth Advisor Moms 2020

The ranking is based on both qualitative and quantitative data from nominations and in-person interviews. This selection of the top 500 advisors from thousands of candidates across the country was based on factors such as revenue trends, assets under management, client experience, and industry experience. Among her other most recent awards, Sharon was recognized by SHOOK for Forbes Best-In-State high-net-worth wealth advisors in New York City, and Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors in the US.

"Sharon's ranking in the top 60 showcases her unwavering commitment to serving wealthy families through the best and toughest of situations, especially in these ever-evolving times of uncertainty," said Bill LaFond, head of Family Wealth for Wilmington Trust. "With over 25 years of experience and professional impact in the wealth management and matrimonial advice spheres, Sharon's recognition is well-deserved and we're very excited to congratulate her on this accomplishment."

Sharon is responsible for coordinating the delivery of all Wealth Management services, leading teams of professionals across the areas of planning, trust, investment management, family office, and private banking, to high-net-worth clients. As head of Wilmington Trust's National Matrimonial/Divorce Advisory Solutions Practice, the teams Sharon oversees also collaborate with advisors and their clients to offer a comprehensive set of solutions for those impacted by divorce.

Sharon is a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, a highly selective group of peer-elected trust and estate attorneys in the U.S. and abroad, and a member of the New York Bankers Association Trust & Investment Division Executive Committee, The Rockefeller University Committee on Trust and Estate Gift Plans, the Professional Advisory Council of the Anti-Defamation League, the Estates, Gifts and Trusts Advisory Board for The Bureau of National Affairs, and the Thomson Reuters Trusts & Estates Advisory Board. Sharon is chair of the Domestic Relations Committee of Trusts & Estates magazine, where she sits on the board and is also on the Advisory Board of Family Lawyer Magazine. She is on the Board of Directors of the American Brain Foundation, and is a member of its Finance Committee. Sharon was also named as an Accredited Estate Planner® by the National Association of Estate Planners and Councils.

