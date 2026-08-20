New software enables print providers and their customers to accurately visualize embellishments before production, helping reduce waste, shorten approval cycles and increase sales opportunities.

MONTVALE, N.J., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), announces the availability of Visualis3R, a print embellishment visualization software solution distributed through Color-Logic. Designed for commercial printers, in-plant facilities and print service providers, Visualis3R enables users to create realistic, press-ready previews of embellishment effects before a job reaches production.

Sharp Adds Visualis3R Print Embellishment Visualization Software to Its Production Print Portfolio

As embellishment technologies become increasingly important in helping printed materials stand out, Visualis3R provides a practical way for print shops and their customers to evaluate designs, review effects and approve projects with greater confidence. The software utilizes real-time rendering technology to accurately simulate a variety of print embellishments and specialty substrates, allowing users to see how finished pieces will appear under different viewing conditions.

Visualis3R helps users visualize and present premium print embellishments, including foils, spot UV, embossing, specialty coatings, metallic and white toner, holographic finishes and other decorative effects. It also supports advanced color applications such as Color-Logic metallic effects, custom spot colors, Expanded Color Gamut (ECG) printing and neon colors, making it easier to accurately preview complex designs before production.

"Selling premium print starts with helping customers visualize what's possible," said Dino Pagliarello, Vice President of Product Management and Production Print at Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "Visualis3R takes the guesswork out of embellishment and specialty print projects by delivering realistic, on-screen previews that make designs easier to sell and approve. By shortening the path from concept to production, print providers can improve efficiency, enhance customer confidence and capture more high-value opportunities."

This software includes support for multi-page PDFs, real-time rendering adjustments, customizable lighting environments, reusable presets and high-resolution image and video exports for customer presentations, reviews and approvals. Because Visualis3R runs entirely on a local workstation, files remain on-site, helping maintain secure, efficient production workflows without requiring cloud-based file transfers.

Visualis3R is available for both Windows and Mac operating systems and includes ongoing software updates, training and educational resources.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure printer and multifunction printer (MFP) solutions, digital production printing systems, commercial displays and projectors, laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube.

Sharp Contact:

Paul Merchan

Peppercomm for Sharp

347.804.4608

[email protected]

SOURCE Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA)