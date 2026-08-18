MONTVALE, N.J., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The audio-visual technology business within Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), today announced the Sharp Displays control plugin, which enables direct control and monitoring from within the Q-SYS Full Stack AV Platform. The plugin has received the Q-SYS Verified badge and is now available in Q-SYS Library.

Sharp Announces Q-SYS™ Verified Plugin for Sharp Large-Screen Displays

"Q-SYS is a widely adopted platform in enterprise and education environments, and this Q-SYS Verified plugin reflects our commitment to meeting customers where they are," said Mark Quiroz, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Sharp's Professional Display Division. "By integrating Sharp displays directly into the Q-SYS Ecosystem, we're helping integrators deliver consistent, high-quality AV experiences with greater efficiency and confidence."

Developed in collaboration with Q-SYS and supported by Control Concepts, the Q-SYS Verified Plugin allows integrators to manage key display functions, including power, input selection, audio, brightness, diagnostics and status monitoring – directly from the Q-SYS Full Stack AV Platform. It supports all current Sharp large-format displays, Sharp All-in-One dvLED models, and legacy NEC large-format displays. There is also flexibility to access other display functions using Sharp's expansive control set. This is part of a shift toward simpler integration for partners, making it easier to specify Sharp in projects where Q-SYS is the designated platform.

"We are always very excited to see manufacturers such as Sharp take steps to better integrate with predominant control system platforms. This will increase the quality of systems that require programmed control," said Joey D' Angelo president of D'Angelo and Associates, an independent AV systems consulting firm.

The plugin is available through Q-SYS Library under Sharp Displays and includes configuration guidance and a detailed list of supported display models. Check it out:

For more information, visit www.business.sharpusa.com.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com. Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook, follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube.

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

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SOURCE Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA)