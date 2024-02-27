Sharp Emphasizes Smart Home Innovation and Appliance Connectivity at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show 2024

New products showcase underlines Sharp's commitment to deliver appliances

that enhance the home and deliver simply better living

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In addition to a sweet collaboration with cake artist April Julian and the debut of a high-tech High Speed Oven, Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) is emphasizing innovation in smart living technologies during the 2024 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS). SHCA aims to redefine the heart of the home with the introduction of a range of smart kitchen products.

From starting the dishwasher remotely to telling Alexa to microwave popcorn, smart appliances are revolutionizing the way you go about completing daily tasks. Finding ways for consumers to communicate hands-free with Sharp's kitchen devices, SHCA is making its commitment to connectivity clear with its portfolio of appliances on display.

The Sharp kitchen suite is replete with smart living appliances, including Works with Alexa integrations that allow consumers to use voice commands for help with cooking and general appliance functions, as well as the Sharp Kitchen App., a remote cooking navigator available through Wi-Fi connectivity. Several Sharp smart kitchen appliances also incorporate preset recipes and provide sensor cooking technology to help prepare food according to factors such as weight. These technologies make cooking more convenient.

"The way we interact with our homes has fundamentally changed for the better in recent years, and we only expect that to continue exponentially in the future," said Jim Sanduski, President, SHCA. "Sharp is at the forefront of driving this smart living revolution. It's an exciting time in the home appliance ecosystem, and we can't wait to show off Sharp's smart home products at KBIS this year."

Outside of the cooking space, some Sharp products, like select dishwasher models, can provide additional smart functionality, respectively, allowing for voice-activated and mobile app control to dictate power modes, cycle status and more.

"At Sharp, we are continually looking for ways to innovate and advance technology design to maximize functionality and efficiency," said Peter Weedfald, SVP of Sales and Marketing, SHCA, and 2023 ONCON Icon Top 100 Marketer Award recipient. "We remain steadfast to deliver on our 'Simply Better Living' promise – to create solutions for the home that make living easier."

Sharp's line of smart appliances can be viewed online via the Sharp Virtual Kitchen Showroom, which is a recipient of the 2024 NKBA Innovative Showroom Award. KBIS attendees can check out the latest connected appliances from Sharp first-hand on the show floor, including:

*Coming Soon | Sharp High-Speed Oven (SWA3099MS)

| Sharp High-Speed Oven (SWA3099MS) MSRP: *Coming Soon | 0.9 cu. ft. Smart Convection Countertop Microwave Oven, Stainless (Model Number TBA)

| 0.9 cu. ft. Smart Convection Countertop Microwave Oven, Stainless (Model Number TBA) MSRP: TBA *Coming Soon | 1.1 cu. ft. Smart Countertop Microwave Oven, Stainless (SMC1169KS)

| 1.1 cu. ft. Smart Countertop Microwave Oven, Stainless (SMC1169KS) MSRP: TBA *Coming Soon | 1.4 cu. ft. Smart Countertop Microwave Oven with Inverter, Stainless (SMC1469KS)

| 1.4 cu. ft. Smart Countertop Microwave Oven with Inverter, Stainless (SMC1469KS) MSRP: TBA Smart Radiant Rangetop with Microwave Drawer™ Oven ( STR3065HS ) * Dealerscope Audience Award Winner, TWICE VIP Award Winner, Dealerscope Impact Award Winner and Best of KBIS Winner; **Works with Alexa to be included when commercially available

) MSRP: .99 24 in. Slide-In Smart Dishwasher ( SDW6767HS ) * Connected Design Magazine's Design + Tech Award Winner CES Picks Award Winner and Best of KBIS Winner

) MSRP: .99 Sharp 24 in. Slide-In Smart Dishwasher (SDW6888JS)

MSRP: .99 Smart Convection Wall Oven with Microwave Drawer™ Oven ( SWB3085HS ) * CES Picks Award Winner and Dealerscope Audience Award Winner

) * MSRP: .99 Sharp Smart 1.9 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave Oven (SMO1969JS)

MSRP: Sharp Smart Combi Built-In Steam Oven (SSC2489GS) *TWICE VIP Award Winner ; **Works with Alexa to be included when commercially available

MSRP: 24 in. 1.4 cu. ft. 900W Stainless Steel Smart Convection Microwave Drawer Oven (SMD2499FS) *TWICE VIP Award Winner

MSRP: 24 in. 1.2 cu. ft. 950W Stainless Steel Smart Easy Wave Open Microwave Drawer Oven (SMD2479JS)

MSRP: 24 in. 1.2 cu. ft. 950W Stainless Steel, Edge-to-Edge Design, Smart Easy Wave Open Microwave Drawer Oven(SMD2489ES)

MSRP: Smart Extra-Large Sized Air Purifier, White (FXJ80UW)

MSRP: Smart Large Sized Air Purifier with Humidifier, White (KCP70UW) * Connected Design Magazine's Design + Tech Award Winner

MSRP: Smart Extra-Large Sized Air Purifier with Humidifier, White (KCP110UW) *NKBA Best of KBIS Winner

Sharp will feature appliances across its entire kitchen range at KBIS from February 27-29, 2024, and can be found at Booth #W1231. For more information on Sharp's current home appliance portfolio, visit shop.sharpusa.com.

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) – Montvale, NJ

SHCA is the US Consumer Products Group of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the US sales subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SHCA includes a premium home appliances manufacturing facility in Memphis, TN, together with the sales & marketing, and servicing of home electronics based in Montvale, NJ. Leading products include Sharp AQUOS™ TVs, Sharp Carousel®, Microwave Drawer™ Ovens, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers.

Sharp Corporation appears on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2023. Sharp Electronics Corporation received a 2023 award for Best Places to Work in NJ. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

Sharp, AQUOS, Carousel, Microwave Drawer, SuperSteam+, Plasmacluster, and all related trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation and/or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

