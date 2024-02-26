Sharp Heats Up the 2024 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show with High-Speed Oven Collaboration with Hyper-realistic Cake Artist April Julian

The exciting new oven concept utilizes industry-first cooking technology to help reduce cooking time

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) is heating up the 2024 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas with a preview of its forthcoming appliance innovation: the High-Speed Oven. This built-in oven can help revolutionize home cooking, and help prepare special occasion dishes quickly.

Designed to cater to modern lifestyle demands, the Sharp High-Speed Oven boasts unparalleled cooking technology that may reduce cooking time to as little as one-third of that of a conventional home oven. The industry-first Gold Carbon Heater is meticulously engineered to recreate charcoal grill flavor. Flavors that were once confined to an outdoor grill can now be achieved year-round from the comfort of the kitchen. Beyond the Gold Carbon Heater, the oven's intelligent heating offerings also includes True European Convection and Microwave with Inverter Control heating systems.

"We are thrilled to introduce the High-Speed Oven, as we believe it will be a game-changer in the world of home cooking," said Jim Sanduski, President, SHCA. "With its speed and versatility, this oven empowers home cooks to unleash their creativity in the kitchen, making every meal an extraordinary culinary experience."

And to sweeten its presence at this year's show, SHCA has partnered with cake artist April Julian to replicate a Sharp product with cake. Show attendees are encouraged to drop by the booth to partake in a guessing game centered around a deceptive cake masterpiece created by April, who's mind-bending bakes landed her on Netflix's hit show "Is It Cake?" April's bake will be pitted against an actual Sharp Countertop Microwave Oven. Those who guess which is cake correctly will be entered for a chance to win one of the following Sharp Plasmacluster® Ion Air Purifiers: KCP70UW Smart Air Purifier with Humidifier, FXJ80UW Smart Air Purifier for XL-Room, FPK50UW Air Purifier for Medium Rooms, or a 0.7 cu. ft., 700 Watt, Microwave Oven in Black by Sharp.

April will debut her cake creation at the show's opening on February 27 at 10:00 am PST, and cut into the cake to reveal the results on February 28 at 2:00 pm PST. For those unable to attend in person, the challenge will extend to social media – tune into April's Instagram (@apriljuliancakes) on February 27 to play along virtually.

"We are beyond excited to see how April will bring our Sharp Countertop Microwave Oven to life through cake," says Peter Weedfald, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, SHCA. "The cake guessing game will certainly add an element of fun and excitement to our KBIS space."

To view the High-Speed Oven and April's sensational bake, visit Booth #W1231 at KBIS from February 27-29, 2024. Schedule a booth walk-through with Sharp executives by contacting [email protected]. More information on Sharp's current home appliance offerings can be found at shop.sharpusa.com.

SHCA is the US Consumer Products Group of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the US sales subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SHCA includes our premium home appliances manufacturing facility in Memphis, TN, together with the sales & marketing, and servicing of home electronics based in Montvale, NJ. Leading products include Sharp AQUOS™ TVs, Sharp Carousel®, Microwave Drawer™ Ovens, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers.

Sharp Corporation appears on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2023. Sharp Electronics Corporation received a 2023 award for Best Places to Work in NJ. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

