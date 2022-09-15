Sharp Energy Expands Further into North Carolina with new Sharp AutoGas Fueling Station

DOVER, Del., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation ( NYSE: CPK) subsidiary Sharp Energy celebrated the opening of a new fueling station in Dunn, North Carolina, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The facility is the first Sharp AutoGas fueling station dispensing propane autogas in North Carolina. The newly constructed fueling station is located at 17220 U.S. Route 421 in Dunn, North Carolina, and is one of 60 propane fueling stations operated by Sharp AutoGas. Other stations are in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida. Propane autogas is a cleaner-burning alternative vehicle fuel that substantially reduces greenhouse gases and other harmful emissions when compared to gasoline or diesel fuel.

The Company first expanded its operating footprint into the Carolinas in December when its propane subsidiary, Sharp Energy, acquired the propane operating assets of Diversified Energy Company. In June, Sharp Energy acquired the propane operating assets of Davenport Energy's Siler City propane division, further expanding into North Carolina.

"We are excited to expand our propane autogas offerings to North Carolina. This new fueling station will provide a lower emissions fuel option for truck fleets and other vehicles that operate in the area," said Andrew Hesson, vice president of propane operations.

The ribbon-cutting event included representatives from the North Carolina Energy Policy Council, Dunn Chamber of Commerce and the North Carolina Technical Education Center, among others.

As part of the Company's mission, Chesapeake Utilities strives to make life better for the people and communities where its employees live, work and serve. During the grand opening event, Chesapeake Utilities announced a $5,000 donation to the Beacon Rescue Mission in Dunn, North Carolina. The organization provides food, shelter and clothing to the homeless in Harnett County.

About Sharp Energy

Sharp Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, headquartered in Georgetown, Delaware, distributes propane to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Florida. With multiple rail facilities and approximately nine million gallons of propane storage, Sharp Energy has established a solid supply portfolio. Sharp Energy is a proud partner of Alliance AutoGas, a national network of companies that have joined together to deliver a comprehensive alternative fueling solution including EPA-certified propane AutoGas vehicle conversions, on-site fueling infrastructure, fuel supply, safety and operational training, and ongoing technical support. To learn more about Sharp Energy, visit www.sharpenergy.com.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Brianna Patterson

Manager, Public Relations and Strategic Communications

419-314-1233

[email protected]

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation