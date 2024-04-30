Sharpen Technologies Wins Bronze Stevie® Award for Technical Support Excellence

INDIANAPOLIS, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharpen, a leading provider of AI-powered, cloud-based contact center solutions, today announced it has been awarded a Bronze Stevie® Award in the prestigious 18th Annual Stevie Awards for Technical Support Excellence. The company was recognized for its exceptional technical support strategy and implementation, which is credited with streamlining the merger of three companies, significantly reducing service backlogs, and maintaining an impressive customer satisfaction score of 4.86 (out of 5).

"Sharpen is thrilled to receive this recognition from the Stevie Awards," said Mack Baczynski, Sharpen's VP of Customer Care. "It's a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional technical support and empowering our customers to achieve success. Our customer-centric approach, along with the right team, right solution, and right tools, has been instrumental in driving these positive results."

The Stevie Awards judges provided insightful feedback on Sharpen's technical support strategy, highlighting the company's steadfast commitment to excellence. They were impressed by Sharpen's customer-centric approach, which places a high value on the overall customer experience. This strategy ensures Sharpen's technical support operations not only meets, but exceeds customer expectations.

In addition to focusing on the customer, Sharpen also invests in hiring highly skilled engineers, providing them with the tools and resources needed to excel. This dedication to talent has been a key factor in Sharpen's success in delivering exceptional technical support.

Furthermore, Sharpen leverages real-time data and analytics to continuously improve the efficiency of its technical support operations. This data-driven approach proactively identifies and addresses potential issues before they impact the customer. The judges were impressed by this strategic, foresighted approach to optimal customer experience.

The judges were also impressed by Sharpen's ability to successfully integrate three companies, including the acquisitions of Webtext and Plum Voice, while also significantly reducing service backlogs and maintaining an impressive customer satisfaction score. This merger integration, coupled with Sharpen's technical support strategy, has allowed the company to further solidify its position as a true leader in the contact center industry.

As your partner in performance, productivity, and empowerment, Sharpen delivers better outcomes: better outcomes for customers, agents, and your business. Our AI-powered cloud contact center platform is intentionally designed and masterfully engineered for a seamless, intuitive experience across the board for a CX difference you can see—and feel. Visit sharpencx.com to learn more.

