SharpenCX and Ytel Merge to Deliver a Unified, AI-Powered Customer Experience Platform

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SharpenCX, a leader in AI-driven contact center solutions, today announced its merger with Ytel, Inc., a California-based provider of cloud communications and contact center software. The combined company will deliver a unified customer-experience (CX) platform that brings together SharpenCX's intelligent agent technology with Ytel's best-in-class outbound CX capabilities — including programmable voice, messaging, and predictive engagement tools.

Sharpen Joins Forces with Ytel

In simple terms, SharpenCX builds the technology that helps human agents deliver better conversations with customers. Ytel provides the infrastructure that makes those conversations happen — the carrier-grade network, APIs, and cloud contact-center software that power high-volume voice and messaging, supporting more than 91 million minutes of calls and 8 million texts across industries such as finance, insurance, and customer engagement. Together, the companies are creating a smarter, faster, and more reliable platform that helps businesses connect with their customers wherever they are — by phone, chat, or text — all from a single, AI-enhanced system.

"SharpenCX and Ytel share a vision for making business communication feel more natural, personal, and intelligent," said Tom Fisher, Chief Operating Officer of SharpenCX. "By combining SharpenCX's AI-driven customer-experience engine with Ytel's advanced voice and messaging infrastructure, we're giving companies the intelligence and infrastructure to engage customers seamlessly — inbound, outbound, or automated — in one powerful platform."

California-based Ytel is known for its Ytel Contact Center, which helps sales and service teams manage high-volume outreach more effectively. The Ytel platform includes predictive dialing, branded caller ID, CRM integration, analytics dashboards, and workflow automation — features widely used across insurance, financial-services, and customer-engagement sectors. Ytel's platform has helped business contact over 110 million unique people to date.

"Ytel has built a reputation as the best outbound CX platform in the business," said Nick Newsom, CEO of Ytel. "Our customers will gain access to SharpenCX's industry-leading AI, analytics, and agent tools, while SharpenCX customers will benefit from Ytel's proven communications network and automation capabilities. Together, we're building the future of customer engagement."

This merger follows SharpenCX's October 2025 integration with ElevenLabs, which added natural, context-aware voice capabilities to the platform — reinforcing SharpenCX's commitment to more human, intelligent customer conversations.

Existing customers of both companies will continue to operate without interruption. Integration of Ytel's infrastructure with the SharpenCX platform will begin immediately, laying the foundation for a unified experience that combines AI, automation, and omnichannel communication in a single, flexible environment.

About SharpenCX

SharpenCX is a cloud-based contact-center platform that helps companies improve customer experience and agent performance through AI, analytics, and automation. Its award-winning technology enables seamless omnichannel conversations and empowers agents with real-time insights. Learn more at www.sharpencx.com .

About Ytel

Ytel, Inc. is a cloud-communications provider that helps organizations connect with customers through programmable voice, SMS, and its flagship Cloud Contact Center software. Founded in 2012 and based in Lake Forest, California, Ytel serves mid-market and enterprise clients across industries that depend on high-volume communication. Learn more at www.ytel.com .

SOURCE SharpenCX