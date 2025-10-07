SharpenCX Partners with ElevenLabs to Launch AI Voice Agents That Sound and Feel Human

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SharpenCX, delivering award-winning contact center as a service (CCaaS) technology for more than 14 years, today announced the launch of its next-generation AI voice agents, powered in part by ElevenLabs' voice technology. The new solution makes customer conversations feel natural, seamless, and human, while giving support teams the tools they need to deliver faster, better outcomes.

SharpenCX's AI voice agents are designed to understand and resolve customer needs and to know when they need to seamlessly transfer to a human team member. By combining SharpenCX's CCaaS foundation with ElevenLabs' industry-leading voice platform, the result is an AI experience that is easy to deploy, practical to use – and that immediately delivers value to customers and companies alike.

"Our aim at SharpenCX is to power deeper, more genuine connections between companies and customers," said Tom Fisher, Chief Operating Officer at SharpenCX. "ElevenLabs was the clear choice for the natural, context-aware technology we wanted to give a voice to our SharpenCX AI agent."

By combining SharpenCX's contact center expertise with ElevenLabs' voice innovation, the two companies created an AI voice agent that adapts to a company's environment -- as a standalone solution, as a layer over existing customer experience technology, or as a component of SharpenCX's CCaaS platform.

For ElevenLabs, it was an opportunity to break new ground with its service.

"We're excited that SharpenCX is the first to deploy ElevenLabs Agents in a customer contact platform," said Jack Piunti, GTM Lead - Communications, ElevenLabs. "Acting as true digital teammates, these agents show how conversational AI can move beyond scripted responses into practical and engaging customer care."

SharpenCX AI voice agents don't just support customers — they also empower human agents. Built-in AI assistants help agents with real-time prompts, suggested next actions, and draft call summaries, enabling teams to work more efficiently and supervisors to coach more effectively.

Key Benefits:

Seamless Experience: Human-like conversations that connect.

Agent Empowerment: Prompts and call summaries in real time.

Flexible Deployment: Add to any CCaaS or run on SharpenCX.

Proven Reliability: 99.999% uptime and enterprise security.

Easy Integration: APIs for Salesforce, Slack, Teams, and more.

SharpenCX was also recognized by analyst firm Remend as the Best SMB Enterprise AI Solution in its 2025 AI Service Provider Report, underscoring the company's innovation and leadership in practical AI for customer experience.

See the SharpenCX AI voice agent in action here.

