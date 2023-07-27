SharpenCX Appoints Charlie Newark-French as CEO

27 Jul, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SharpenCX, the agent-first, all-in-one unified contact center platform, today announced the appointment of Charlie Newark-French as CEO.

"We are seeing great momentum at Sharpen with product development and customer growth. Charlie will help us further accelerate our roadmap and go-to-market efforts," said Kevin Hatch, Operating Partner at TELEO Capital. "Bringing in a professional with this level of executive experience is a huge win for our team and our customers."

Charlie most recently served as Interim CEO and COO at artificial intelligence and machine learning enterprise software company Hyperscience. He comes from a background of building cutting edge software for large enterprises and small and medium businesses. Charlie joins Sharpen with experience in the UCaaS space and in deploying real, working AI within the enterprise. Both of these experiences are highly relevant for Sharpen's contact center customers. Charlie also brings experience in M&A, integrating companies and creating valuable solutions for customers.

"I am excited to get back into the contact center space. When I saw a demo of the product, I knew Sharpen was on to something unique and I was immediately interested in leading the company through its next stage of growth," said Charlie. "While the contact center market is a $40B market, the technology companies are being asked to work with is completely outdated. I am excited to bring a modern technology stack to contact centers. Sharpen is an agent-first,  low code, cloud-native solution, and we're going to be expanding on our AI capabilities to deliver the contact center of tomorrow." 

This announcement follows the acquisition of the company Webtext in April. Webtext, an omnichannel messaging solution, further supports Sharpen's mission to empower exceptional agent and customer experiences by offering a solution to on-premises contact centers, allowing rapid digital transformation across channels.

For more information about Sharpen's contact center platform, visit sharpencx.com.

About SharpenCX
Sharpen provides unified contact center software that empowers agents to deliver engaging customer experiences with an all-in-one, configurable platform. SharpenCX is shaking up the CCaaS/UCaaS space with its holistic next-gen, AI platform and agent-first approach. For more information, visit sharpencx.com.

