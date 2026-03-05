SharpenCX Releases 2026 Buyer's Guide to Secure Pay-by-Phone Payment Capture

News provided by

SharpenCX

Mar 05, 2026, 08:14 ET

New resource addresses growing compliance and architecture gaps in voice-based payment processing across utilities, healthcare, and financial services

INDIANAPOLIS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SharpenCX, a cloud-based contact center platform built for AI-powered voice automation, today released its 2026 Buyer's Guide to Secure Pay-by-Phone Payment Capture, a practical framework for regulated-industry organizations evaluating or modernizing their phone payment infrastructure.

Continue Reading
SharpenCX Pay by Phone Buyers Guide
SharpenCX Pay by Phone Buyers Guide

The guide arrives as AI voice adoption accelerates across contact centers — and as that momentum introduces new questions about where secure payment capture belongs in the architecture. According to data cited in the guide, among customers who use IVR systems, two-thirds do so specifically to pay bills. That's a high-intent transaction channel, and one that carries real compliance weight.

"As organizations invest in AI and digital self-service, it's critical not to lose sight of how customers actually behave. In many industries, voice is the channel of choice for making time-sensitive payments," said Tom Fisher, president of SharpenCX. "At Sharpen, we help organizations modernize without abandoning accessibility — making pay-by-phone secure, compliant, and easy for the customers who depend on it."

What the Guide Covers

The 2026 Buyer's Guide to Secure Pay-by-Phone Payment Capture addresses the architectural decisions, input method tradeoffs, and procurement questions that matter most for organizations processing large payment volumes over the phone. Key sections include:

  • The four most common misconceptions buyers bring to voice payment modernization — including why AI voice agents should not process card data directly
  • The compliance implications of agent-assisted payment capture, and what "PCI scope reduction" actually means in practice
  • How secure keypad-based (DTMF) payment masking works, and when Voice/ML input is and isn't appropriate
  • How AI voice agents and secure IVR payment workflows should be orchestrated together
  • A procurement checklist of RFP questions organizations should ask any vendor

Why This Matters Now
Traditional agent-assisted payment capture carries risk that's easy to underestimate. When customers read card numbers aloud and agents manually enter them into systems, organizations expand PCI scope, increase insider exposure, and create potential vulnerabilities in call recordings and QA archives.

SharpenCX's pay-by-phone capabilities allow callers to enter payment information via keypad, keeping sensitive data masked from agents and transmitted securely to payment processors — without requiring transfer to a third-party IVR. The platform operates on a no-train, no-retain architecture: cardholder data is not stored, not used for model training, and not retained beyond the transaction.

As AI voice agents take on more of the conversational layer, this separation becomes more important, not less. A properly architected solution lets AI handle routing and intent — and hands off to a hardened payment environment when it counts.

Access the Guide

The 2026 Buyer's Guide to Secure Pay-by-Phone Payment Capture is available at https://go.sharpencx.com/pay-by-phone-with-sharpen

About SharpenCX

SharpenCX is a customer experience platform designed for organizations where service, security, and compliance matter. The cloud-native solution integrates contact center operations, AI-enabled automation, and secure voice payment capabilities to help teams resolve complex customer interactions with confidence. SharpenCX supports regulated and high-stakes industries — including utilities, healthcare, and insurance — where reliability and risk reduction are essential. Learn more at sharpencx.com.

SOURCE SharpenCX

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Why Legitimate Business Calls Are Being Labeled "Spam Risk"

Why Legitimate Business Calls Are Being Labeled "Spam Risk"

There was a time when many of us thought email spam was a scourge that would plague us forever. Now, it's spam calls that make us want to reach...
SharpenCX and Ytel Merge to Deliver a Unified, AI-Powered Customer Experience Platform

SharpenCX and Ytel Merge to Deliver a Unified, AI-Powered Customer Experience Platform

SharpenCX, a leader in AI-driven contact center solutions, today announced its merger with Ytel, Inc., a California-based provider of cloud...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Telecommunications Industry

Telecommunications Industry

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics