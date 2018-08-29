Sharper Image Appoints Lance Reese as Chief Executive Officer

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The longtime leader in home electronics, air purifiers, gadgets, and other high-tech lifestyle products, recently announced Lance Reese as CEO.

Lance previously held the position of Chief Operating Officer of Sharper Image, where for two years he was responsible for all corporate operating units, including marketing, merchandising, business development, international sourcing, operations, procurement, technology, and customer service.

"From an operational perspective, between IT, the warehouse, call center and our inventory teams, Lance has upgraded our processes, systems and efficiencies, which has translated into a better experience for our customers and improved profitability," said David Katzman, Managing Partner of Camelot Venture Group. "We're coming off another year of growth and increased profitability in 2017. I have absolute confidence that Lance will continue to build upon the foundation that has been laid, ensuring our future success!"

With his entrepreneurial management style, business acumen, and technological expertise, Lance is poised to launch the Sharper Image brand to even greater heights. "We've worked closely with our partners around the world to bring in an exciting array of exceptional, fun products that our customers will love and appreciate," said Lance Reese. "We started working on our Holiday catalog back in January and are very excited to launch our new Holiday edition to over 25 million people." Lance holds a bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Brigham Young University, and an MBA from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.

About Sharperimage.com:



Sharper Image and SharperImage.com offer consumers an engaging way to find the latest home electronics, air purifiers, gifts, gadgets and lifestyle products. Designed to be the ultimate shopping experience, our state-of-the-art website is easy to use, with gift guides, product videos, customer product ratings and reviews, convenient order tracking and access to real-time, toll-free customer support. Sharper Image has built its reputation on the realization that imagination, creativity, innovation, passion, quality and excitement are essential components of the world's most valued consumer products. Sharper Image offers cool and fun products in a wide range of categories, such as Health and Fitness, Personal Care, Wellness, Home Comfort, Travel and Toys. SharperImage.com continues the tradition of fun, innovation and excitement that Sharper Image originated in 1977. Relaunched in 2010, SharperImage.com and the Sharper Image catalog are owned and operated by Camelot Venture Group.

For inquiries, or to obtain an interview with Sharper Image, contact Mark Chrzan (248) 741-5167, mchrzan@Sharperimageonline.com.

About Camelot Venture Group:



Camelot Venture Group is a private investment group that invests primarily in direct to consumer companies including online, catalog, retail, technology, financial services and sports management. For more information, please visit www.camelotvg.com

