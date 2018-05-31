Sharper Image® Continues to Reinvent Brand With Four New License Agreements: Conair Corporation, Allstar Products Group, Aerus L.L.C., and Mystic Apparel Products

NEW YORK, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreeSixty Group, Inc., a leading provider of branded consumer products to the nation's largest retailers, announces that its Sharper Image® brand will launch new cutting-edge products under licenses with Conair Corporation, Allstar Products Group, Aerus L.L.C. and Mystic Apparel. Parent company ThreeSixty Group also recently completed its largest acquisition yet of Vornado Air, LLC, with plans to develop portable heaters and fans under the Sharper Image brand leveraging this leading manufacturer's expertise. These partnerships will further expand the Sharper Image product offerings across different lifestyle categories, including beauty, home comfort, air purification and pet care, while continuing the brands mission to be the go-to source for smart, innovative tech goods that are accessible and affordable.

"The Sharper Image brand has always been about innovation and discovery, and as we look to expand our product offerings to different lifestyle categories, we're enlisting best-in-class partners who share our goal of creating high quality products that improve your everyday life," said David Conn, Chief Executive Officer at Sharper Image brand owner ‎ThreeSixty Brands. "With great value and accessible prices, we have something for everyone – from the gadget lover or home owner, to the health-conscious and kid-at-heart."

Conair – Conair will manufacture a Sharper Image branded line of haircare and beauty products for both men and women. Conair makes it easy to get salon results at home and the new Sharper Image line will offer everything from grooming products (shavers, razors, trimmers, nail care, body care, etc.) to haircare tools (curling irons, curling wands, flat irons, hot air brushes, specialty stylers, hot rollers, hairdryers) and more.

Allstar Products Group – Sharper Image products have always been highly demonstrable and are expected to perform well in the polished direct response programming planned for 2019 with Allstar products, which will include Sharper Image-branded electronics, home goods and wellness products. Allstar is a premier manufacturer of As Seen On TV products and the new Sharper Image line will be deployed via infomercials with high production value.

Aerus L.L.C. – Supporting Aerus goals of creating healthy homes, the new Sharper Image line of HEPA air purifier's combines advanced NASA Technology with a sleek and sophisticated design.

Mystic Apparel – The new Sharper Image line of smart pet accessories from Mystic Apparel will include bed/bedding, toys, apparel, feeding, grooming, storage, waste disposal, leashes, and more designed just for your pets.

Vornado Air – ThreeSixty Group recently acquired Vornado, a leading manufacturer of home environment products. The new Sharper Image products developed by Vornado will include a line of heaters and fans for the home, delivering maximum home comfort.

The new licensed products will be available at retail in 2019.

For prospective licensees interested in exploring future opportunities with Sharper Image please contact Janet Keane at janet@threesixtybrands.com.

About Sharper Image/ThreeSixty Group

Sharper Image brand owner ThreeSixty Group, originally known as MerchSource, was founded in Southern California in 1999. Today, ThreeSixty designs, sources and distributes consumer products across diverse categories under a portfolio of owned and licensed brands. The Company provides curated merchandise programs which it distributes to major retailers across almost every retail channel in the U.S. representing over 70,000 retail stores. In 2015, ThreeSixty received a majority investment from AEA investors LP, one of the oldest private equity firms in the U.S.

