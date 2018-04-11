Sharpie® Partners with The Players' Tribune to Launch New Content Series and Special Edition Athlete Packs and Markers

The partnership with The Players' Tribune supports a broader Sharpie campaign, Uncap the Possibilities, which demonstrates how a Sharpie Permanent Marker gives people the power to unleash their imaginations and express how they'd like the world to be. Through both powerful first-person video narratives and written articles, the athletes will describe how they have uncapped their possibilities through their personal journeys and the charities they support. The content will be released on The Players' Tribune throughout the year.

In addition to creating special edition packs, Sharpie is hosting a national promotion, giving fans the chance to win over 50,000 prizes instantly. Some of the prizes include autographed items, cash prizes, Rawlings merchandise, special edition Sharpie Permanent Markers, and a trip to New York City to meet baseball star Aaron Judge.

"Athletes have an incredible opportunity to positively influence their fans. We're proud to partner with The Players' Tribune and support these four athletes in their endeavor to increase awareness of their individual causes," says Jeff Rodenbaugh, Director of Sharpie Brand Activation for Newell Brands. "We hope others are inspired by this partnership to uncap the possibilities and positively change the world."

"The Players' Tribune is excited to partner with Sharpie and amplify their Uncap the Possibilities campaign," says Jared Schoenfeld, Vice President Brand Partnerships, The Players' Tribune. "Self-expression is core to both TPT and Sharpie, and this unique partnership connects their premium brand with four elite athletes to highlight their charitable initiatives that aim to better our society and create a positive impact. The Sharpie brand is endemic to sports and this is another great example of how TPT can collaborate with brands and connect them to consumers not only through authentic storytelling, but also to enhance their product offerings and creatively activate at retail."

The special edition packs will be available in store in May. To learn more about the partnership with The Players' Tribune, visit www.uncapthepossibilities.com.

How to Enter the Uncap the Possibilities Instant Win Game

Eligible participants may obtain an entry code to enter using one of the following four methods:

1. Obtain a unique code printed under the cap of Special Edition Sharpie Permanent Markers. Packs can be found at all major retailers where Sharpie products are. For details on which packs can be found at which retailers, visit www.sharpie.com/collections.

2. Upload a Sharpie Permanent Marker Purchase Receipt

Upload a receipt of a valid Sharpie Permanent Marker purchase that is dated between 04/01/2018 – 03/31/2019 on www.uncapthepossibilities.com before 11:59:59 PM ET on March 31, 2019 to receive a game play code.

3. Obtain a unique code without a purchase via a mail-in code request

To obtain a code without making a purchase, an eligible entrant must legibly hand write his or her full first and last name, complete street address (no P.O. Boxes allowed), city, state, ZIP code, age and valid email address on a 3½" x 5" postcard and mail it in an envelope to: Sharpie Uncap The Possibilities Instant Win Game Code Request, P.O. Box 251328, West Bloomfield, MI 48325.

4. An eligible entrant may visit a program specific website that will be listed in the official rules and follow the onscreen instructions to obtain one code. Entrants can request up to one code per day via this method. For full rules and regulations, visit www.uncapthepossibilities.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Promotion ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 3/31/19. Open to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, at least 18 years old/age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence (whichever is greater) at the time of entry. Void where prohibited. See website for Official Rules and complete details, including how to play the Instant Win Game, how to enter without a purchase, odds of winning, prize details and restrictions, etc. Subject to Official Rules.

ABOUT SHARPIE®

WE ARE SHARPIE®. We are the iconic permanent marker designed for boldly original, brilliantly colorful, courageous, outrageous, infectious, borderline dangerous, luminously electrifying, expectation-defying, attention-drawing, awe- inspiring writing and marking that dare to stand out, draw a crowd, cause a scene, and make an unforgettable impression. BOLD to the extreme and PERMANENT to the core, SHARPIE® permanent markers create individual expression that can't be copied, refuses to be taken lightly, and absolutely will not be ignored.

ABOUT NEWELL BRANDS

Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Jostens®, Marmot®, Rawlings®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Waddington and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

ABOUT THE PLAYERS' TRIBUNE

The Players' Tribune (TPT) is a first-of-its-kind content platform that was developed by athletes for athletes to connect them with fans through the power of storytelling. By giving athletes the tools to create truly personal content and tell their stories, The Players' Tribune is reimagining the world of sports and culture through the player's point of view. More than 1,800 athletes have contributed to the platform through impactful and powerful long and short form stories, video series and audio. Founded by Derek Jeter in 2014, TPT provides unique insight into the daily sports conversation and brings fans closer than ever to the games they love. For more information visit www.theplayerstribune.com, or interact with the team on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

