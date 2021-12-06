SharpRank Takes Home Top Prize at Inaugural SBC First Pitch Competition

It would be difficult to trust a fund without a Morningstar rating – SharpRank is sports betting's equivalent. Tweet this

Lloyd Danzig - Managing Partner, Sharp Alpha Advisors

Chris Grove - Co-Founder, American Affiliate Co.

- Co-Founder, American Affiliate Co. Kiki Mills Johnston - Managing Director, DRIVE by DraftKings

- Managing Director, DRIVE by DraftKings Chad Stender - Partner, SeventySix Capital

- Partner, SeventySix Capital Davis Catlin - Senior Managing Director, Las Vegas Sands Corp.

SharpRank's win at SBC comes after taking home top prize at the G2E Global Gaming Expo Pitch Competition in October. "Sports betting innovation is vital in the expansion and sustainable growth of one of the fastest growing industries in America," said Chris Adams , CEO of SharpRank. "At SharpRank, we see our proprietary ranking technology and metrics as positive steps in creating a more trustworthy and transparent market - which unlocks the long tail casual consumer and enables financial market tie-ins. It would be difficult to trust a fund without a Morningstar rating – SharpRank is sports betting's equivalent. We're thrilled to be named winners of the First Pitch Competition and recognized by this juggernaut of a panel for helping to move the industry forward."

